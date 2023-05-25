PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Besides the holiday season, Memorial Day weekend is one of the best times of the year to go shopping.

A recent survey shows about 40% of Americans hope to take advantage of deals, with an average spending of about $356.

Over Memorial Day weekend, consumers can find deals on home appliances, decor, furniture and mattresses, according to Retail-Me-Not Shopping Expert Kristin McGrath.

“Memorial Day is huge for everything you need for your home, especially those more expensive big-ticket home buys,” McGrath said.

The shopping expert says this includes items such as patio furniture, dining sets, sectionals, rugs and “mattress sales galore.”

However, when it comes to electronics and TV’s, McGrath says it’s best to hold off until late summer.

“You might find some good deals. Electronic stores will be throwing sales, but if you could hold off just a little bit longer on the TV’s, you’ll find some better ones later in the summer during Amazon Prime Day. And if you hold off even longer, during Black Friday,” McGrath said.

“There’s no reason to wait for the actual weekend or Memorial Day itself. The sales are already going live, and some popular items might sell out. So, if you see something on sale you can feel comfortable jumping on it and make sure you’re always looking for an extra promo code, free shipping offers and of course cash-back offers to stack with those savings.”