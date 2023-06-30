PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ahead of one of the biggest shopping days of the year, a savings expert is sharing tips for navigating Amazon Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day, a two-day period where Prime members can shop deals on everything from tech to home goods and fashion, is returning July 11-12.

According to Blackfriday.com Shopping Expert Kristin McGrath, Prime Day typically offers tech-focused deals on items like laptops and speakers, but McGrath advises consumers to shop around as other retailers might try to match Amazon’s offers. The shopping expert says consumers can also expect deals on home goods, cleaning supplies, fashion and beauty products.

This year, McGrath says, Amazon is offering some invite-only deals for Prime members.

“If any of those catch your eye, those are some of the biggest discounts it’s offering on things it expects might sell out,” McGrath said. “So, you can sign up for that invite-only deal, if you’re signed into your Prime membership, it’s just a click of a button and it will send you an email if you’re chosen.”

While the deals will last throughout Prime Day, McGrath says shoppers can find early deals on the site too.

“The important thing to remember is sometimes Amazon offers early teaser deals or ways to earn shopping credits in the days before,” McGrath said.

Additionally, McGrath says shoppers can sign up for a free Prime membership trial to score deals or use Amazon Alexa to find sales.