PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While June isn’t a typical month for a shopping splurge, one savings expert is sharing some of the top deals shoppers won’t want to miss, especially for those who love the outdoors.

Savings and Deals Expert Kristin McGrath, with Offers.com, says shoppers can find top deals on outdoor gear in June.

“Retailers offer summer blowout sales and summer camp-out sales all June long,” McGrath said.

Additionally, shoppers can find deals on home and garden products, like power tools from Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Amid wedding season, and with Father’s Day around the corner, McGrath says shoppers can find discounts on photography services.

Retailers are also marking down prices on spring apparel as summer clothing hits the rack, McGrath explained.

As far as products to avoid buying in June, McGrath recommends shoppers hold off on buying electronics such as Smart Home gear and computers and to instead wait for Amazon Prime Day deals.

She also recommends that shoppers avoid buying grills, and to instead wait until after the Fourth of July holiday for the best deals.