PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As tax season is underway, 2022 saw a 55% increase in tax-related scams, according to BeenVerified’s Phone Scam Monitor study.

The study found that tax and IRS scams were among the fastest growing scams in 2022, following a 185% increase in Facebook Marketplace scams and an 86% rise in Zelle scams from 2021.

“Scammers are especially active during tax season,” BeenVerified Data Analyst, Julliane Ohlander, said. “Last year, we really saw scammers capitalizing on Pandemic-era government payments.”

These scams include a bogus IRS official claiming the victim owes back taxes and that a new Biden administration program will provide forgiveness for a fee, Ohlander said.

Additionally, scammers may claim to be a government official and say they need more information from the victim before they can receive their tax return or stimulus payment, according to Ohlander.

To avoid these scams, the data analyst says to never click on a link from an unknown sender, and to check any letters, texts or emails for unusual spelling or grammar as a sign they may be from a scammer.

Ohalnder says if you think you’ve been a victim of a tax scam, to contact the IRS. Unsolicited emails can also be reported to the Federal Trade Commission or the Treasury Department.