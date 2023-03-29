PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the IRS tax deadline fast approaching on April 18, one tax expert is sharing last-minute filing tips.

As 90 million people still need to file their taxes, Jackson Hewitt Chief Tax Information Officer Mark Steber says now is the time to file.

“There are a lot of changes this year,” Steber said. “There were tax law changes, revisions to tax credits — that were put into place to help the pandemic – gone down, smaller refund and a lot of life changes this year.”

Steber says tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s and broker statements should have already been sent in the mail and advises filers to use last year’s return as a roadmap for filing in 2023.

The tax expert emphasized the importance of filing now in order to get a possible tax return sooner or to avoid scammers who may have bought or stolen your tax data from filing before you.

Additionally, Steber advises against procrastinating on filing to avoid missing possible tax credits or other benefits.

Steber added, “the IRS is not in the business of giving you all the credits and benefits you deserve. You leave it off, it stays off.”