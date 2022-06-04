(Stacker) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in the Portland metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in the metro area.

50. Civil engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $95,020

#90 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,410

National

Annual mean salary: $95,490

Employment: 304,310

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

49. Legislators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $95,110

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $57,110

Employment: 44,590

Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($139,690)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)

48. Chemical engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $95,300

#91 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $121,840

Employment: 24,180

Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

47. Environmental engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $95,710

#94 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 360

National

Annual mean salary: $100,220

Employment: 42,660

Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

46. Emergency management directors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $95,860

#17 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $84,800

Employment: 10,320

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)

45. Electronics engineers, except computer

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $95,880

#138 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,000

National

Annual mean salary: $115,490

Employment: 107,170

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

44. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $96,550

#36 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National

Annual mean salary: $103,550

Employment: 23,620

Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)

— Midland, TX ($156,270)

43. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $96,640

#1 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National

Annual mean salary: $60,650

Employment: 38,260

Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

42. Hydrologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $96,960

#18 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $94,780

Employment: 6,390

Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)

41. Labor relations specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $97,520

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 930

National

Annual mean salary: $77,070

Employment: 63,810

Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

40. Mechanical engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $98,220

#72 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,630

National

Annual mean salary: $97,000

Employment: 278,240

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

39. Management analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $98,800

#69 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,790

National

Annual mean salary: $100,530

Employment: 768,450

Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

38. Materials scientists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $99,760

#19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $104,790

Employment: 6,690

Metros with highest average pay:

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)

37. Special effects artists and animators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $100,100

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $86,220

Employment: 20,430

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,930)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($100,100)

36. Registered nurses

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $101,710

#29 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 23,090

National

Annual mean salary: $82,750

Employment: 3,047,530

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

35. Aerospace engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $102,380

#59 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $122,970

Employment: 56,640

Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

34. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $102,550

#19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $100,450

Employment: 7,370

Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($152,290)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)

33. Industrial engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $103,470

#47 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,400

National

Annual mean salary: $95,200

Employment: 293,950

Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

32. Computer programmers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $104,000

#24 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,230

National

Annual mean salary: $96,650

Employment: 152,610

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

31. Advertising and promotions managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $104,580

#47 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 270

National

Annual mean salary: $142,860

Employment: 22,520

Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)

30. Electrical engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $105,640

#98 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,300

National

Annual mean salary: $107,890

Employment: 186,020

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

29. Computer systems analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $107,010

#26 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,620

National

Annual mean salary: $102,210

Employment: 505,150

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

28. Industrial production managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $107,390

#292 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,700

National

Annual mean salary: $117,780

Employment: 192,270

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

27. Actuaries

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $110,900

#40 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $125,300

Employment: 23,040

Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

26. Materials engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $111,370

#15 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 300

National

Annual mean salary: $101,950

Employment: 21,530

Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

25. Information security analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $112,270

#23 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,010

National

Annual mean salary: $113,270

Employment: 157,220

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

24. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $113,120

#19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $99,700

Employment: 22,870

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

23. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $114,380

#29 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,450

Annual mean salary: $102,750
Employment: 266,160

Employment: 266,160

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)

— Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

22. Art directors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $114,810

#16 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 590

National

Annual mean salary: $115,430

Employment: 42,080

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)

21. Atmospheric and space scientists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $114,860

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $96,880

Employment: 8,520

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)

20. General and operations managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $117,470

#75 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 25,010

National

Annual mean salary: $115,250

Employment: 2,984,920

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

19. Software developers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $118,830

#38 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 15,630

National

Annual mean salary: $120,990

Employment: 1,364,180

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

18. Computer network architects

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $119,170

#38 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,210

National

Annual mean salary: $120,650

Employment: 168,830

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

17. Training and development managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $122,840

#49 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $128,800

Employment: 35,830

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

16. Sales engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $125,670

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 680

National

Annual mean salary: $118,630

Employment: 59,550

Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

15. Compensation and benefits managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $126,760

#45 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $139,470

Employment: 15,330

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

14. Purchasing managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $128,110

#76 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 820

National

Annual mean salary: $134,590

Employment: 69,310

Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

13. Construction managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $128,500

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,670

National

Annual mean salary: $108,210

Employment: 284,750

Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

12. Human resources managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $129,720

#77 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,660

National

Annual mean salary: $136,590

Employment: 166,530

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

11. Natural sciences managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $134,850

#56 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 820

National

Annual mean salary: $156,110

Employment: 74,760

Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

10. Personal financial advisors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $135,090

#41 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,090

National

Annual mean salary: $119,960

Employment: 263,030

Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

9. Marketing managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $135,110

#116 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,220

National

Annual mean salary: $153,440

Employment: 278,690

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

8. Sales managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $135,380

#81 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,940

National

Annual mean salary: $142,390

Employment: 453,800

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

7. Computer hardware engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $136,800

#10 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,430

National

Annual mean salary: $136,230

Employment: 73,750

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

6. Medical and health services managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $137,410

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,600

National

Annual mean salary: $119,840

Employment: 436,770

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

5. Financial managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $140,590

#98 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,300

National

Annual mean salary: $153,460

Employment: 681,070

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

4. Computer and information systems managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $146,450

#74 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,390

National

Annual mean salary: $162,930

Employment: 485,190

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

3. Architectural and engineering managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $151,960

#89 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,770

National

Annual mean salary: $158,970

Employment: 187,100

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

2. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $169,820

#24 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 670

National

Annual mean salary: $198,190

Employment: 81,310

Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

1. Chief executives

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $283,080

#9 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 540

National