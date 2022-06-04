(Stacker) — While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelors in the Portland metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in the metro area.

50. Civil engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $95,020
  • #90 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,410

National

  • Annual mean salary: $95,490
  • Employment: 304,310
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
    — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

49. Legislators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $95,110
  • #14 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 90

National

  • Annual mean salary: $57,110
  • Employment: 44,590
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Yakima, WA ($139,690)
    — Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)

48. Chemical engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $95,300
  • #91 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 170

National

  • Annual mean salary: $121,840
  • Employment: 24,180
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
    — Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
    — Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

47. Environmental engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $95,710
  • #94 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 360

National

  • Annual mean salary: $100,220
  • Employment: 42,660
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
    — Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

46. Emergency management directors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $95,860
  • #17 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 50

National

  • Annual mean salary: $84,800
  • Employment: 10,320
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)

45. Electronics engineers, except computer

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $95,880
  • #138 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,000

National

  • Annual mean salary: $115,490
  • Employment: 107,170
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
    — Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
    — Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

44. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $96,550
  • #36 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 330

National

  • Annual mean salary: $103,550
  • Employment: 23,620
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($161,290)
    — Corpus Christi, TX ($156,870)
    — Midland, TX ($156,270)

43. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $96,640
  • #1 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 260

National

  • Annual mean salary: $60,650
  • Employment: 38,260
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)
    — Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

42. Hydrologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $96,960
  • #18 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 100

National

  • Annual mean salary: $94,780
  • Employment: 6,390
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($148,150)
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($136,920)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,470)

41. Labor relations specialists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $97,520
  • #3 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 930

National

  • Annual mean salary: $77,070
  • Employment: 63,810
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
    — Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)

40. Mechanical engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $98,220
  • #72 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,630

National

  • Annual mean salary: $97,000
  • Employment: 278,240
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
    — Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

39. Management analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $98,800
  • #69 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 4,790

National

  • Annual mean salary: $100,530
  • Employment: 768,450
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Dothan, AL ($135,020)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

38. Materials scientists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $99,760
  • #19 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 60

National

  • Annual mean salary: $104,790
  • Employment: 6,690
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($142,410)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,480)
    — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($133,380)

37. Special effects artists and animators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $100,100
  • #3 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 230

National

  • Annual mean salary: $86,220
  • Employment: 20,430
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,040)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,930)
    — Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($100,100)

36. Registered nurses

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $101,710
  • #29 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 23,090

National

  • Annual mean salary: $82,750
  • Employment: 3,047,530
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

35. Aerospace engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $102,380
  • #59 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 60

National

  • Annual mean salary: $122,970
  • Employment: 56,640
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
    — Boulder, CO ($148,990)

34. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $102,550
  • #19 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: data not available

National

  • Annual mean salary: $100,450
  • Employment: 7,370
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Boulder, CO ($152,290)
    — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)
    — Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)

33. Industrial engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $103,470
  • #47 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,400

National

  • Annual mean salary: $95,200
  • Employment: 293,950
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
    — Midland, TX ($129,440)
    — Billings, MT ($126,170)

32. Computer programmers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $104,000
  • #24 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,230

National

  • Annual mean salary: $96,650
  • Employment: 152,610
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
    — Dalton, GA ($123,500)

31. Advertising and promotions managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $104,580
  • #47 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 270

National

  • Annual mean salary: $142,860
  • Employment: 22,520
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
    — Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)

30. Electrical engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $105,640
  • #98 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,300

National

  • Annual mean salary: $107,890
  • Employment: 186,020
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
    — Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

29. Computer systems analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $107,010
  • #26 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 5,620

National

  • Annual mean salary: $102,210
  • Employment: 505,150
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
    — Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

28. Industrial production managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $107,390
  • #292 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,700

National

  • Annual mean salary: $117,780
  • Employment: 192,270
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
    — Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

27. Actuaries

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $110,900
  • #40 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 70

National

  • Annual mean salary: $125,300
  • Employment: 23,040
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
    — Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

26. Materials engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $111,370
  • #15 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 300

National

  • Annual mean salary: $101,950
  • Employment: 21,530
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Boulder, CO ($135,680)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
    — Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

25. Information security analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $112,270
  • #23 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,010

National

  • Annual mean salary: $113,270
  • Employment: 157,220
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
    — Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

24. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $113,120
  • #19 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 100

National

  • Annual mean salary: $99,700
  • Employment: 22,870
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
    — Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

23. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $114,380
  • #29 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,450

National- Annual mean salary: $102,750

  • Employment: 266,160
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,760)
    — Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($141,470)
    — Iowa City, IA ($138,870)

22. Art directors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $114,810
  • #16 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 590

National

  • Annual mean salary: $115,430
  • Employment: 42,080
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,790)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,310)
    — Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($146,040)

21. Atmospheric and space scientists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $114,860
  • #3 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 60

National

  • Annual mean salary: $96,880
  • Employment: 8,520
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,860)
    — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,420)
    — Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($114,860)

20. General and operations managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $117,470
  • #75 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 25,010

National

  • Annual mean salary: $115,250
  • Employment: 2,984,920
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
    — Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

19. Software developers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $118,830
  • #38 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 15,630

National

  • Annual mean salary: $120,990
  • Employment: 1,364,180
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

18. Computer network architects

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $119,170
  • #38 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,210

National

  • Annual mean salary: $120,650
  • Employment: 168,830
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
    — Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

17. Training and development managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $122,840
  • #49 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 240

National

  • Annual mean salary: $128,800
  • Employment: 35,830
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

16. Sales engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $125,670
  • #25 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 680

National

  • Annual mean salary: $118,630
  • Employment: 59,550
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Salisbury, MD-DE ($169,330)
    — Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($158,740)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($158,320)

15. Compensation and benefits managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $126,760
  • #45 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 90

National

  • Annual mean salary: $139,470
  • Employment: 15,330
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
    — Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

14. Purchasing managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $128,110
  • #76 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 820

National

  • Annual mean salary: $134,590
  • Employment: 69,310
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

13. Construction managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $128,500
  • #13 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,670

National

  • Annual mean salary: $108,210
  • Employment: 284,750
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
    — Napa, CA ($145,430)

12. Human resources managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $129,720
  • #77 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 1,660

National

  • Annual mean salary: $136,590
  • Employment: 166,530
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

11. Natural sciences managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $134,850
  • #56 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 820

National

  • Annual mean salary: $156,110
  • Employment: 74,760
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

10. Personal financial advisors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $135,090
  • #41 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,090

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,960
  • Employment: 263,030
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
    — East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

9. Marketing managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $135,110
  • #116 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 4,220

National

  • Annual mean salary: $153,440
  • Employment: 278,690
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

8. Sales managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $135,380
  • #81 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,940

National

  • Annual mean salary: $142,390
  • Employment: 453,800
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
    — Boulder, CO ($182,820)

7. Computer hardware engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $136,800
  • #10 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 7,430

National

  • Annual mean salary: $136,230
  • Employment: 73,750
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
    — San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

6. Medical and health services managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $137,410
  • #14 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 2,600

National

  • Annual mean salary: $119,840
  • Employment: 436,770
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
    — Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

5. Financial managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $140,590
  • #98 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 5,300

National

  • Annual mean salary: $153,460
  • Employment: 681,070
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

4. Computer and information systems managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $146,450
  • #74 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 6,390

National

  • Annual mean salary: $162,930
  • Employment: 485,190
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
    — New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

3. Architectural and engineering managers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $151,960
  • #89 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 3,770

National

  • Annual mean salary: $158,970
  • Employment: 187,100
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
    — Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

2. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $169,820
  • #24 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 670

National

  • Annual mean salary: $198,190
  • Employment: 81,310
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($255,250)
    — San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,380)
    — Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($242,540)

1. Chief executives

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

  • Annual mean salary: $283,080
  • #9 highest pay among all metros
  • Employment: 540

National

  • Annual mean salary: $213,020
  • Employment: 200,480
  • Metros with highest average pay:
    — Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
    — Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
    — Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)