PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As some teens head into the workforce over summer break, a financial expert is sharing money management tips for teens as they build their bank accounts.

Set goals

Umpqua Bank Regional Manager Heather Seppa recommends helping teens set short and long-term goals, including goals they can work towards before retirement, such as saving up to buy a car.

2. Find a bank

Next, Seppa suggests teens find a bank and enroll in online banking to keep track of finances.

“It’s a good idea for parents to go with their teens to open an account, look at the options, maybe they can get a debit card,” Seppa said.

3. Sign up for direct deposit

After establishing a bank, Seppa recommends teens have their paychecks directly deposited into their account and practice setting money aside for their savings account.

4. Use a budget app

Seppa recommends teens use apps to help them practice budgeting, adding, “there are tons of apps out there and are really age appropriate depending on when you’re getting started.”

5. Teach the grown-up stuff

Seppa says the biggest mistakes teens make is not budgeting or setting goals.

“It’s the power of savings, it’s not really the interest rate when you’re starting out because you don’t have much,” Seppa explained. “But it’s that power of every paycheck, something goes into that savings account.”

Seppa also recommends that parents teach their teens about where their money goes including insurance, social security and taxes that are deducted from their paychecks.