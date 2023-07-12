PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With inflation bringing higher prices to grocery stores, Clinical Pharmacist and Author James Lavalle is sharing tips for maintaining a healthy diet without breaking the bank.

“You can go through a fast food restaurant and it’s going to run you $30 for two or three people minimum nowadays,” Lavalle explained.

Instead, Lavlle says, “you can shop and get really healthy food at reasonable prices.”

One way to ensure nutrient intake on a budget is by buying frozen vegetables — which Lavalle says can also help reduce waste from fresh produce spoiling.

“Frozen produce is great because it seals that freshness in and the nutrients at the time of picking; it’s picked at its peak ripeness,” Lavalle said.

Lavalle also recommends a plant-forward diet and says consumers can shop around for affordable protein options such as legumes, beans and rice.

The clinical pharmacist also recommends meal planning to help save money and practice healthy portion sizes.

Watch the video above to learn more.