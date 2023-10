PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holiday season is still a couple of months away but experts say now is the time to start buying gifts.

That’s because retailers are offering some early discounts for hot holiday items including Amazon Prime Day, which is still underway right now.

Kristin McGrath from Offers.com joined AM Extra to break down what to buy, and not buy, during October.

Watch the full video in the player above.