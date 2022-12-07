PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While consumers rush to get their holiday shopping done, December is the perfect time to buy some items, but not others, according to Offers.com savings expert Shannon Dwyer.

“There’s going to be a lot of deals, tech deals, left over from Black Friday and Cyber Week,” Dwyer said.

The top items to grab in December include deals on select electronics, small appliances such as mixers and air fryers, fall clothing and toys, Dwyer says.

“The really hot toys are not going to be discounted right now but there’s going to be a lot of discounts on Barbie’s, Lego sets, board games, stuff that’s really great for under the tree,” Dwyer said

Last minute shoppers can also find deals on the Saturday before Christmas, an unofficial holiday called Super Saturday, when retailers try to get inventory sold, Dwyer explained.

Items to avoid buying in December, Dwyer says, include winter clothing, TVs and exercise equipment, which is typically discounted at the beginning of the year.