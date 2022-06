PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer sales are heating up!

It’s June 1, which means retailers are dishing out some seasonal discounts. But of course, not every item is going to be a sizzling deal.

Kristin McGrath, a savings and deals expert with Offers.com shares what to buy and what not to buy for the month of June.

What to Buy in June

Cookware + cutlery

Outdoor gear

Spring clothing

Tools + hardware

What Not to Buy in June