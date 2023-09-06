PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As summer comes to an end, one deals expert is sharing early fall deals, and purchases to avoid in September.

According to deals expert, Kristin McGrath, with Offers.com, September is the best time to buy summer clothing, appliances, fan gear and beauty products.

“September’s actually a really smart time to shop for health and beauty products,” McGrath said. “We’ve got both Ulta and CVS running major beauty sales right now where you can get a big discount on some very high-end products.”

Amid a lull in travel, McGrath says consumers can also find deals on hotels and flights.

“Those deals can vary by region and you’re taking a little bit of a risk on weather, it is hurricane season after all, but if you’re looking for a cruise and for more vacation destinations that people tend to hit up during the summer – Europe is a great example – you’re going to find some really good savings because fewer people are traveling there and travel providers really want to get those hotel rooms, cruises and flights booked,” McGrath explained.

However, the deals expert warns consumers to avoid buying fall clothing, toys and electronics — which will be on sale on Amazon in October, McGrath said.