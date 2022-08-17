PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you have student loan debt, you may have to start repaying it next month.

But it’s possible the White House will extend the pause in student loan payments. The Biden administration still has time to make a decision in the next two weeks.

Data reveals that Oregonians collectively owe $20.7 billion in federal and private student loans — the 16th highest in the nation.

Leslie F. Tayne, a consumer finance expert and attorney, joined AM Extra and shared what loan borrowers can expect, and how they can best prepare themselves.