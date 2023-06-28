(The Hill) — More Americans in a new Gallup poll say they believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, though fewer than half of those surveyed said their lives are back to normal.

The survey, published on Wednesday, found that 64 percent of respondents said that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, while 36 percent think otherwise.

In February, 49 percent of respondents said that they believed the once-global pandemic was over.

Along political party lines, 84 percent of Republican respondents in the new poll said that they believe the pandemic is over, as did 65 percent of independents and 51 percent of Democrats.

When asked if their lives will ever get completely back to the “normal” that existed before the pandemic, 43 percent of all respondents said that their normal lives have resumed, while 41 percent said they do not expect their lives to ever go back to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Fifteen percent said their lives are not yet back to pre-pandemic normalcy, but eventually will be, the poll said.

Broken down by party affiliation, a majority of Republican respondents – 56 percent – said their lives are completely back to normal after the pandemic, compared to 40 percent of independents and 39 percent of Democrats.

The poll comes two months after President Biden signed into law ​​a GOP-led resolution to end a national emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gallup poll was conducted from May 30 to June 6 with a total of 4,556 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error is 2 percentage points.