More than two dozen displaced after Vancouver apartment complex burns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 25 people were displaced Sunday morning after a two-alarm fire roared through an apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington.
Crews received a call around 11 p.m. Saturday about a fire in the 900 block of SE Park Crest Drive. Residents were evacuated and the blaze was extinguished within about 20 minutes.
The building was saved, however, ten of the units are no longer habitable. No injuries were reported.
Both the Vancouver Fire Department and the Red Cross are working to shelter the displaced residents.
The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
