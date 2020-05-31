More than two dozen displaced after Vancouver apartment complex burns

News

No injuries reported

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Apartment complex fire on SE Park Crest Drive in Vancouver, WA May 31, 2020 (Vancouver Fire Dept)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 25 people were displaced Sunday morning after a two-alarm fire roared through an apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington.

Crews received a call around 11 p.m. Saturday about a fire in the 900 block of SE Park Crest Drive. Residents were evacuated and the blaze was extinguished within about 20 minutes.

The building was saved, however, ten of the units are no longer habitable. No injuries were reported.

Both the Vancouver Fire Department and the Red Cross are working to shelter the displaced residents.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss