PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tuesday’s wet, windy weather is forecast to continue throughout the day before giving way to a dry and mild Thanksgiving.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that 25 to 30-mph winds will be possible in Portland on Tuesday. Calm winds with highs in the low-to-mid 50s are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

“We turn rainy and breezy today as a cold front approaches,” Bayern said. “Expect heavier bouts of rain by lunch. We’ll dry quickly into tonight with a dry Thanksgiving Day too.”

Windy conditions on Tuesday. | KOIN 6 News

Northwestern Oregon and Western Washington are forecast to see another round of stormy weather starting Thursday night. Rainy conditions may persist into the weekend. Low-elevation snow will also be possible with temperatures dipping into the 40s.

The National Weather Service reports that stronger 40 to 50-mph winds will be possible on the coast Tuesday. King tides will also impact the coast during Thanksgiving, potentially causing coastal flooding between Nov. 24 and Nov. 26. During a king tide, water levels can be half-a-foot or more above the highest daily tide average.

King tides, also known as spring tides, happen one to two times per year around the world. These exceptionally high tides occur when the orbit and alignment of the Earth, moon and sun combine to pull on the Earth’s oceans.