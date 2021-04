PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mother’s Day is coming quickly!

Mothers Day is Sunday, May 9 — just over a week away. If you’re looking for something to get her, how about some tea? Portland’s Pix Patisserie is even taking it another step further with tea to-go! You can try their Mother’s Day Tea with some sweet and savory treats.

Cheryl Wakerhauser from Pix joined AM Extra with the details. Call 971.271.7166 to preorder, pick-up is on May 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.