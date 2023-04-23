(STACKER) — Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to Portland?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Portland using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Portland from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

10. Sacramento, CA

View share: 1.9%

Views to own market: 40.3%

Views to other markets within own state: 27.5%

Views to markets within other states: 32.2%

9. San Jose, CA

View share: 2.4%

Views to own market: 10.7%

Views to other markets within own state: 51.5%

Views to markets within other states: 37.8%

8. Salem, OR

View share: 2.6%

Views to own market: 39.9%

Views to other markets within own state: 28.0%

Views to markets within other states: 32.1%

7. New York, NY

View share: 2.6%

Views to own market: 22.5%

Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%

Views to markets within other states: 70.9%

6. Chicago, IL

View share: 2.7%

Views to own market: 23.5%

Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

Views to markets within other states: 70.7%

5. Atlanta, GA

View share: 3.2%

Views to own market: 25.5%

Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%

Views to markets within other states: 65.2%

3. Phoenix, AZ

View share: 3.8%

Views to own market: 33.3%

Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%

Views to markets within other states: 55.7%

2. Seattle, WA

View share: 13.3%

Views to own market: 16.9%

Views to other markets within own state: 18.9%

Views to markets within other states: 64.3%

1. Los Angeles, CA