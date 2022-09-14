The pass covers two days at Mt. Hood Meadows and more than 100 other resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mt. Hood Meadows joined more than 100 other ski resorts across the country and in Canada in taking part in the Indy Pass.

The ski resort announced it joined the list in July and is now reminding people ahead of the winter season.

The Indy Pass covers two days of skiing at 110 independently-owned ski resorts. It also offers a discounted third day of skiing at the participating locations.

“We’re as independent as you can be,” said Dave Tragethon, vice president of sales and marketing at Mt. Hood Meadows. “We’re one of the largest independent ski areas in the country and we felt that we belong with other independent ski areas.”

He said other ski areas that aren’t independently owned are offering similar passes. This is a way for independent resorts to compete and help attract patrons.

Tragethon said a lot of Indy Pass users live in the Midwest and use the pass to travel to mountain resorts, like Mt. Hood Meadows.

“We’re really hopeful that we’re going to introduce Mt. Hood Meadows and Northwest skiing to a whole lot of new people,” he said.

When Mt. Hood Meadows announced it was joining the Indy Pass in July, Indy Pass president Doug Fish pointed out that the resort adds another convenient stop for skiers and snowboarders who want to tour the Northwest.

Hoodoo Ski Area and Mt. Ashland in Oregon are on the list, along with White Pass Ski Area in Washington, which is less than a three-hour drive from Portland.

Indy Pass holders will also get at least 10% off their stay at participating lodging sites, including Cooper Spur Mountain Resort on Mt. Hood.

The catch to the pass is that several participating ski resorts have blackout dates, or dates where they won’t honor the Indy Pass. For Mt. Hood Meadows, those dates include all weekends throughout the winter season and holidays.

“We need more skiers mid-week,” Tragethon said. “The Indy Pass is really designed to attract people to the mid-week and that’s what we want to do. We want to build our mid-week business.”

An adult Indy Pass costs $329, but the Indy+ Pass, which costs $100, does not have any blackout dates.

Indy Pass holders can redeem their lift tickets at any point-of-sale location at Mt. Hood Meadows. The resort will have a list of pass holders and whether they’ve used their two tickets.

If Indy Pass holders choose to ski a third day at Mt. Hood Meadows, their ticket will be 25% off.

Mt. Hood Meadows’ FAQ section on its website has more information about the Indy Pass.