Mt. Hood Meadows says no mask, no pass

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Hood Meadows ski area announced Friday that it will suspend passes for visitors who refuse to comply with their mask guidelines.

“It’s hard to believe that a month into our season, and almost a year into this pandemic, we still need to remind some guests to wear a face mask covering their nose and their mouth,” Mt. Hood Meadows wrote in a blog post.

Employees say they’ve encountered guests on the mountain who were belligerent, argumentative, and disrespectful when asked to wear their face masks. After encountering this behavior, Mt. Hood Meadows says that those who choose to break the rule will no longer be welcome.

“We have removed some people from the mountain and suspended their passes for not complying with our masking guidelines and for their hostile behavior towards our team,” General Manager Greg Pack said.

He said most of the disrespect has been directed toward lift attendants.

“Moving forward if you need to be reminded to wear a mask you will receive a warning. We will ask for your pass to take down your information. If you are polite then we will put a note in your pass profile and you can move on with your day. If you are disrespectful or treat our team members poorly, your pass will be suspended for a minimum of two weeks,” Pack said.

After the two-week suspension, offenders will be required to meet with Mt. Hood Meadows’ Department of Public Safety manager and other members of the management team. After that, if they agree to comply with the mask rule, their pass will be reactivated.

If there are any further issues, the pass will be revoked for the rest of the season and offenders will jeopardize any season pass purchase in the future.

“We are taking this pandemic very seriously and we need you, our guest, to take it seriously as well. Your behavior is putting our entire operation at risk. This place is beautiful, the snow has been great. If you want to be here with us, you have to act like it. We will not accept anything less,” said Mt. Hood Meadows Lifts Manager Cody Howe.

Mt. Hood Meadows has details on its mask rule on its website. Mask compliance is required throughout the resort, on shuttles, in parking lots, in lodges, in lift lines, on chairlifts and in all other outdoor locations where people can’t maintain six feet of distance from people not in their party.

Meadows employees say they appreciate that vast majority of guests who are complying.