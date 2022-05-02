PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search and rescue operation involving a stranded hiker is taking place near Munra Point in the Columbia River Gorge.

Dispatchers received a call around 10:30 a.m. from a person at the Bonneville Dam who spotted smoke from a signal fire near the top of a cliffside. The call said that they used a scope to witness an apparent hiker in distress.

Multnomah County deputies were able to confirm the sighting and activated Multnomah County Search and Rescue (MCSOSAR) and dispatched the Hood River Crag Rats, a highly-skilled mountain rescue team.

Two teams with members from MCSOSAR and the Crag Rats left the trailhead in an attempt to contact the hiker and determine the best rescue option, around 1 p.m. However, deputies say they have not been able to contact or identify the hiker. At this time, it is also unclear how the hiker has been in distress and how they gained access to the area.

Munra Point is an exposed rocky viewpoint located west of Wahclella Falls. Police say that the Munra Point trail is not maintained and climbs approximately 2,000 vertical feet in two miles.

Currently, the area is experiencing moderate rain and temperatures in the upper 40s.

The media staging area is in the Tanner Creek Fishway parking lot at the Bonneville Dam campus, where a public information officer is on scene.

