Multiple fire agencies battle blaze in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters are responding to a residence engulfed in flames Sunday afternoon in Northwest Portland, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said via Twitter.

Fire officials said the blaze has taken over a home in the 9800 block of NW Kaiser Road, and water is being shuttled to the scene as there are no hydrants nearby.

Authorities said they do not know whether anyone is injured or still in the building.

Portland Fire & Rescue and Hillsboro Fire & Rescue have joined TVF&R crews at the scene due to the home’s location, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.