PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just before 7:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office helped recover a body in the north Portland harbor of the Columbia River.



The recovery comes more than a week after Kevin McDowell jumped into the water upriver at Lemon Island to save a woman struggling to stay afloat. The woman made it to safety, but McDowell did not. After an extensive search, his body wasn’t found initially found.

The Sheriff’s Office says the medical examiner’s office will work to identify the body found.