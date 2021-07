Firefighters helped fight the Bootleg Fire, which is more than 400,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters from Multnomah County are back home after battling the Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon.

The task force included firefighters from Portland, Gresham and Corbett. The team was gone for 14 days working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

They worked on protecting homes and other structures from the fire.