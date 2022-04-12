TriMet says they won't turn away anyone going to or from a shelter who can't pay.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Due to inclement weather, Multnomah County will be opening three shelters on Tuesday night.

The three shelters, which will be open from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, will be located at the Salvation Army (5325 N. Williams Ave.), Sunrise Center (18901 E. Burnside St.) and Imago Dei (1302 SE Ankeny St.).

Adults, kids, couples and pets are all welcome.

TriMet also announced on Twitter that from 6 p.m. on Tuesday to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the agency won’t turn away anyone traveling to or from a warming shelter who is unable to pay.

For more information, visit https://www.multco.us/care-when-its-cold to find shelter and transportation information.