PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Elizabeth Hein, a missing 12-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

Hein was last seen wearing all black clothing, including a black beanie with a logo. Police also believe she was carrying a black backpack. She is 5-foot-6, 120 lbs. with blonde/brown hair and purple bangs.

According to police, Hein is thought to have gone missing between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 a.m Wednesday. She is also believed to have left her house in SE Multnomah County willingly.

Anyone with information about Hein’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 and refer to case #22-19313.​