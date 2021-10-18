Multnomah County property taxes hiked 8% from 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County residents will soon receive a property tax statement in the mail, and some may see their taxes increase.

County wide, taxes increased just over 8% from 2020, according to the Multnomah County division of assessment, recording and taxation. The county is mailing about 300,000 property tax statements and value notices to property owners.

People’s tax rate may increase depending on bonds or levies approved by voters in a certain taxing district or decrease if they expire.

Taxing districts include school districts and local government agencies.

“My office takes the adopted budgets from each of the 64 taxing districts, and we apply them to properties value through a rate,” said Multnomah County assessor Mike Vaughn. “We create the rates. The rate then determines how much taxes you owe based on your property’s value.”

As a taxing district, Multnomah County itself retains about 23 cents of every dollar collected. The remainder is distributed to other taxing districts.

The total of all property taxes and special assessments to be collected for all districts in Multnomah County is $2.218 billion for the 2021 tax year, an increase of 8.38% from $2.047 billion in 2020, according to the county.

Property tax payments are due Nov. 15.

Property owners can receive a discount by paying in full; however, Multnomah County said payment installments are available to help manage the obligation.

Those who pay the full amount by the deadline or submit a full payment postmarked by that date, will receive a 3% discount. If you pay two-thirds of the property tax by Nov. 15, or have it postmarked, you will receive a 2% discount.

Taxes can also be paid – without discount – in three, one-third installments. The first installment would be due on Nov. 15, the second on Feb. 15 and the third on May 16.

People can pay their taxes online, by phone, at a 24-hour drop box or in-person at the Multnomah County division of assessment, record, and taxation office.

For more information specific property account information, visit multcoproptax.org.