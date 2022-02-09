Murder conviction of ex-Gladstone police sergeant in wife’s killing reversed by Oregon Court of Appeals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The murder conviction of a former Gladstone police sergeant in the death of his estranged wife has been reversed by the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Lynn Edward Benton was found guilty in 2016 on multiple counts, including aggravated murder, in connection with the 2011 death of his wife Debbie Higbee-Benton.

Higbee-Benton was found dead in her Gladstone salon on May 28, 2011. Authorities said it wasn’t until her autopsy that it was determined she had been shot in the back and had been strangled, ruling her death as a homicide.

Benton was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in October 2016 days after the conviction.

In a filing on Wednesday, the Oregon Court of Appeals found that a jailhouse informant was acting as a state agent after coming to authorities with information, resulting in the informant’s information being tossed if the decision is made to retry the case.

More to come.