PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mysterious string of fires in NE Portland has investigators asking for the public’s help with the investigation.

Officials say that on Monday night there were three fires within two blocks of each other near 112th and Sandy Blvd. There was an additional fire on Tuesday night just 10 blocks away from the aforementioned location.

Fire investigators say they got the initial call at 6:40 p.m. on Monday night, then were called to the same location three hours later to put out a burning car. Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an empty warehouse caught fire just two blocks away at 110th and Sandy Blvd.

“There have been an excessive amount of fires in the area,” said Gary Johnson, who lives in the area and believes that the fires were started on purpose. “It’s already a high crime type of neighborhood … We wish it would stop, whoever it is. We need to get it under control.”

On Wednesday morning shortly after 1 a.m., Portland firefighters received a call near NE 102nd and Wygant St. and discovered that a small bus was in flames, which caught a commercial building on fire.

Investigators say that it’s too early to determine if all four fires are related. But it’s something they’re looking into.

“I think there has been a lot of riff-raff in our community,” said Tommy Wang, whose family has lived in the Parkrose Neighborhood for nearly 25 years. He says that the neighborhood has changed a lot in those years, but not for the better.

“It’s a lot different than 20 years ago when I was going to Parkrose High school,” Wang said. “Portland used to be one of the nicest cities in the U.S. to live in, but now it’s probably one of the most dangerous, at least in this area.”

Investigators say that nobody was hurt in any of the fires, and are asking people to report any information that they have.

Portland Fire & Rescue says the best way to provide information to their investigations unit is by calling the fire investigations information line at 503-823-FIRE (3473).