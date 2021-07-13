National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - Wildfire season is starting to ramp up around Oregon, with a handful of wildfires starting and growing over the weekend.

One wildfire -- the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County -- went from large to mega status in five days. A megafire is a wildfire that was at least 300 acres, expanding to 100,000 acres or more. Both the Jack and Bootleg fires started around the same time, but one is much larger than the other. The Jack Fire erupted on July 5 and the Bootleg Fire on July 6. We have put a lot of attention towards the Bootleg Fire because it is now at 153,000 acres with a growth rate that was doubling over the weekend. You can see the general size of these wildfires in the fire perimeter graphic below.