PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we inch closer to normalcy from the pandemic, there are good signs that Portland is close to being back on track.

Roughly 5,000 librarians from across the country are currently in Portland to attend the National Library Conference, which started Wednesday at the Oregon Convention Center.

This event comes after an estimated 20,000 fans attended the NCAA March Madness Tournament at the Moda Center last week. It’s a sign that large events are slowly returning to the city of roses for the first time in nearly two years.

The conference is the country’s largest library conference since the beginning of the pandemic, and organizers are playing it safe, requiring everyone that attends to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required to be worn at all times in the convention center.

“Overall I think it makes everybody feel better,” said Chicago librarian Jamie Paicely. “I would’ve worn (a mask) anyway.”

According to the Oregon Convention Center calendar, there are small, mid-size and some large-scale events taking place almost every day in April and May.

Travel Portland says that tourism in Portland is slowly recovering, especially during the winter months, which have always been a slower period for tourism in the city. There are higher occupancy in hotels than at this time last year, but they are still behind pre-pandemic levels.

The conference will continue through Friday of this week.