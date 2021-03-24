2 Oregon men face federal charges for Capitol riot

Matthew Klein and Jonathanpeter Klein as seen in photos in Washington DC. (FBI Portland)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Oregon men are facing federal charges for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington DC.

FBI Portland said they arrested Matthew Klein, 24, in Sherwood, and Jonathanpeter Klein, 21, near Heppner on Tuesday. Both were arrested without incident and had initial appearances before a federal judge.

Charges include conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building, and disorderly conduct.

The FBI said the photo they shared is from January 5 and it helped them identify them in other photos from January 6.

More than 300 people have been charged in connection to the riot. Authorities have said they believe at least 100 more could face charges.