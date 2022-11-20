Artemis is the first US trip to the moon in 50 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Artemis is nearly in the moon’s neighborhood.

Artemis 1, NASA’s uncrewed flight to reach and orbit the moon for the first time since Apollo 17 almost exactly 50 years ago, will reach the moon in the early hours of Monday. At 4:44 a.m., Artemis will skim about 80 miles above the surface of the moon.

The capsule will then fire its main engine in what is called a “powered flyby burn” to set the course for lunar orbit 4 days later.

Though Artemis 1 is uncrewed, the plan is for Artemis 2 to have a crew in 2024. Artemis 3 is expected to have a crew that lands on and explores the moon’s surface in 2025.

Information from Space.com and Jim Todd at OMSI