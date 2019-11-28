Beware: Online shopping fake sites outnumber real sites

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you plan to dive into holiday gift shopping on Black Friday, make sure your eyes aren’t tricking you with deals.

Fraudsters are creating fake websites that mimic real stores with real sales. After consumers enter their credit card information into these fake sites, the scammers not only take your money but then have access to keep withdrawing from your account.

Expert say fake retail sites now outnumber real retail sites. But they also say each fake site will provide a red flag that consumers can spot — such as reviews for coats on a shoe site, and 100% of reviews are bad reviews.

The red flags used to include bad grammar and crazy looking URLs, but attackers are more savvy than that now.

Over half of holiday shoppers plan to buy online. If you do, experts suggest using 3rd-party payment systems like PayPal or Venmo to avoid giving out your direct debit/credit card information.