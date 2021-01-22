Biden administration ‘closely monitoring’ unrest in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Biden administration was closely monitoring unrest in Oregon and Washington on election day.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki answered a question on Friday morning during a press briefing, saying the Biden administration’s National Security Team has been closely monitoring the unrest in Oregon and Washington state.

“Well certainly we had our team on the ground, our National Security Team, even before 12:01 early in the morning on Inauguration Day because we wanted to be able to monitor events happening across the country and any unrest that was resulting from the last couple of weeks,” she said.

Psaki said she hadn’t spoken to Biden directly about what ensued, but that National Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall is closely monitoring the situation.

The 4 expected Inauguration Day protests in Portland all took place. Two of them were peaceful and caused no issues. The other 2 caused considerable damage and ended with 14 arrests and federal officers tear gassing the group who had vandalized the ICE facility.

In the afternoon, 8 people were arrested after a group smashed windows and tagged the Democratic Headquarters in Northeast Portland. Democratic officials said they’re assessing the damage and figuring out the next steps on repairs.

The protest at the ICE facility ramped up around 10 p.m. and was declared an unlawful assembly before the tear gas and arrests.