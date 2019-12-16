Boeing to halt production of 737 Max in January

The planes have been grounded since March

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo workers walk near a Boeing 737 Max airplane being built for Oman Air at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. On Monday, Dec. 16, shares of Boeing are falling before the opening bell on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 Max or even end production all together. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing Co. will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet starting in January as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

The company says it will halt production at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle. It says, however, it doesn’t immediately expect any layoffs as a result of the production halt. But layoffs could ripple through some of the 900 companies that supply parts for the plane.

The Max has been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.

This is a developing story.

