PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement Thursday announcing an investigation into Boeing after an Alaska Airlines flight lost its plug door midflight last week, forcing an emergency landing in Portland.

The incident led to the grounding of many 737 MAX 9 planes and has led to sweeping cancelations and delays across the country.

In their statement, the FAA shared that they have notified Boeing of their investigation saying, “This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again.”

The FAA said they are looking into Boeing’s inspection process and whether or not the completed planes matched the approved designs and were “in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations.”

As of Thursday, there are currently 11 canceled flights at Portland International Airport, 10 of which are Alaska Airlines.

The FAA concluded its statement by saying that they are prioritizing the safety of the flying public rather than speed when determining the timeline for returning the grounded planes to service.

Another 737 was forced to make an unplanned landing in Portland this week, however, the FAA did clarify that in that case, it was not one of the 737 MAX 9 planes.

Read the full statement from the Federal Aviation Administration below:

This incident should have never happened and it cannot happen again. FAA formally notified Boeing that it is conducting an investigation to determine if Boeing failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations. This investigation is a result of an incident on a Boeing Model 737-9 MAX where it lost a “plug” type passenger door and additional discrepancies. Boeing’s manufacturing practices need to comply with the high safety standards they’re legally accountable to meet. The letter is attached.

The safety of the flying public, not speed, will determine the timeline for returning the Boeing 737-9 Max to service.