Celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with Read Across America Day

'Reading Partners' says children should be reading at home daily

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday marks the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss — it’s also known as National Read Across America Day!

Only about one third of American fourth graders are reading on grade level, according to a 2019 report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Reading Partners is hoping to change that.

The organization works with more than 11,000 elementary students around the country. The program pairs young children with staff tutors as well as volunteers to practice reading one-on-one.

“From first grade to third grade children learn to read and then it transitions in the fourth grade where they read to learn so if they can’t read by fourth grade then they can not learn,” said CEO Karine Apollon.