PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Limited edition Columbia Sportswear Star Wars jackets were available on Friday.

25 of the jackets were signed by Mark Hamill, with a few of those available at the downtown Portland store.

Unsigned jackets were available online. There were two jackets, a ‘dark side’ jacket with Imperial details and a ‘light side’ jacket with features honoring Rebel Alliance.