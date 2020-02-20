‘Copy’ and ‘paste’ pioneer Larry Tesler dies

NEW YORK (AP) – The Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste” has died. Larry Tesler was 74.

He made using computers easier for generations as a proponent of what he called “modeless editing.” That meant a user wouldn’t have to use a keyboard to switch between modes to write and edit, for example.

At Xerox, he pioneered concepts such as moving text through cut and paste and inserting text by clicking on a section and just typing.

He continued that at Apple and later worked for Amazon, Yahoo and the genetics-testing service 23andMe.

Below is what the AP story looked like on the wires. It was copy-and-pasted. Thanks, Larry!

BC-US–Obit-Larry Tesler

Computer scientist who pioneered ‘copy’ and ‘paste’ has died

NEW YORK (AP) – The Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste” has died. Larry Tesler was 74. He made using computers easier for generations as a proponent of what he called “modeless editing.” That meant a user wouldn’t have to use a keyboard to switch between modes to write and edit, for example. At Xerox, he pioneered concepts such as moving text through cut and paste and inserting text by clicking on a section and just typing. He continued that at Apple and later worked for Amazon, Yahoo and the genetics-testing service 23andMe.