Faulty air bag inflators force Honda to recall 2.4M cars

Recall includes Hondas, Acuras from the 1996 to 2003 model years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Honda is recalling 2.4 million older vehicles in the U.S. to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The cars in question were built with non-azide driver inflators (NADI) and are different than the other, ongoing Takata air bag inflator recalls that began last year.

The new recall covers certain Honda and Acura vehicles from the 1996 to 2003 model years. The affected cars do not contain the chemical volatile ammonium nitrate. Without the chemical, the inflator has the potential to spark a small explosion, causing its metal canister to blow apart, hurling shrapnel.

Honda adds that because the replacement parts are not yet available, the company will not be able to begin repairs for roughly a year.

At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured from the malfunctioning inflators.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.