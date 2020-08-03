Federal investigators release report on Idaho plane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report of the facts of a fatal Idaho crash involving two airplanes.
KREM-TV reports the mid-air accident over Lake Coeur d’Alene killed eight people July 5. The report says a de Havilland aircraft and a Cessna collided, killing the pilots and passengers in both planes.
Witnesses say the airplanes were around 700 to 800 feet above the lake.
The report says the Cessna may have been slightly lower than the de Havilland when they collided but there was no radar or automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast data for either plane.
