Federal investigators release report on Idaho plane crash

Boaters flag down authorities to a crashed seaplane near Powderhorn Bay on Lake Coeur d’Alene on Sunday, July 5, 2020, south of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The downed plane can be seen in the right side of the image. Two people died in a plane crash Sunday over Lake Coeur d’Alene Sunday, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office told the Spokane Spokesman-Review. Investigators are checking initial reports that there were a total of eight passengers and crew on the two planes, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday night. (Stephanie Hammett/The Spokesman-Review via AP)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report of the facts of a fatal Idaho crash involving two airplanes.

KREM-TV reports the mid-air accident over Lake Coeur d’Alene killed eight people July 5. The report says a de Havilland aircraft and a Cessna collided, killing the pilots and passengers in both planes.

Witnesses say the airplanes were around 700 to 800 feet above the lake.

The report says the Cessna may have been slightly lower than the de Havilland when they collided but there was no radar or automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast data for either plane.