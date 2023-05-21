NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — A housekeeper in Florida encountered a horrifying situation when she was called to clean up a crime scene by a client, according to sheriff’s deputies.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, Anthony Michael Corrado, 34, of Naples called the maid to clean up a “real mess” at a home in Golden Gate Estates, a community in southwestern Florida.

WBBH reported property records showed that the home belonged to Mary and Tony Schiavone, Corrado’s grandparents.

According to court records, the maid arrived at the home to find Corrado covered in blood, as well as blood on the floor.

The probable cause statement said the maid asked to see Corrado’s grandmother, so he took her to the bedroom, where there was a blue tarp. Deputies said Corrado removed the tarp and showed the maid his grandmother, who had a bag over her head.

“When [the maid] attempted to remove the bag from [the victim], Corrado told her to stop and that she would get blood everywhere,” the probable cause statement said.

The document alleged that Corrado asked the housekeeper to help him get rid of the body and clean the home before his grandfather got home. When the woman told him to call 911, Corrado said he could not because he would “go back to prison,” according to the statement.

Frightened, the housekeeper pretended to leave the home to get her cleaning supplies from her car. According to the sheriff’s office, the woman drove off and flagged down a nearby deputy in his patrol car to get help.

“This individual is in our custody thanks to the swift response by deputies and the quick-thinking reporter who was able to get herself out of the residence and alert law enforcement,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Collier County deputies responded to the home, where they encountered Corrado outside, with blood still on his clothes, as he told deputies that his name was “Dave.”

There was also a vehicle that had backed into the driveway, leading deputies to believe that the grandfather returned from grocery shopping after the maid left. He was then attacked by Corrado during that time, the probable cause statement said.

The deputies searched the home and found the grandmother’s body, which they said appeared to have blunt force trauma to the head. They also found Corrado’s grandfather, still alive, wrapped in a blanket and suffering from injuries consistent with blunt head trauma, according to the document.

Deputies said they noticed blood on the inside walls of the home along with a bloody, heavy hammer left on a kitchen countertop.

Upon being read his Miranda rights, Corrado refused to speak to detectives. However, the sheriff’s office said they noticed blood spatter on his clothes, which were taken for evidence.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mary Schiavone had a protection order against Corrado, who had been released from prison last year. Court records showed that the female victim filed the protection from domestic violence order in 2018.

Corrado has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery of a person over 65. On Thursday, a judge ordered him to have no contact with his grandfather and to surrender any firearms in his possession.

He was also issued no bond for the murder charge.