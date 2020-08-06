Joe Donlon, Marni Hughes anchor ‘NewsNation’ September 1

DENVER (AP) — The president of Senegal offered his condolences on Thursday after five people who immigrated to Colorado from the West African country were killed in a suburban Denver house fire that authorities say they suspect was intentionally set.

President Macky Sall tweeted in French that he was also monitoring the investigation closely, and he wished the surviving victims a speedy recovery. Three people escaped Wednesday morning's fire by jumping from the home’s second floor and are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.