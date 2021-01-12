Kailey’s Queens Girls Empowerment Classes

(CBS News) — Growing a business during a pandemic isn’t easy, but a California woman is determined to fulfill her mission of mentoring girls all over the world.

When Kailey Breyer logs onto her computer, she has hopes of changing young lives. She created Kailey’s Queens, a community for 9- to 15-year-old girls to meet and connect through events like baking, fitness, and crafts. “When I was at that age, boys were calling me names, I wasn’t included in groups at school, and I felt like I wasn’t enough, and now I know I am,” Breyer says.

With a degree in engineering, the 22-year-old realized supporting girls is her true calling. She first launched in-person events to help kids deal with the pressure of perfection from social media. When the pandemic hit, she went online. It was a move that opened the events to girls in other countries and more than tripled business. Breyer says participants “talk about body image, self-confidence, self-love, how to speak to yourself, how to treat yourself.”

Nine-year-old Brielle Lopez looks forward to the sessions every week. She’s blossomed and has formed friendships at a time when hanging out with friends is nearly impossible. “We can share what’s happening, what’s going on, all the drama, we can share the world together with our friends,” Lopez says.

Lopez’s mom, Cindy, has noticed a change. “I’ve noticed she’s gained more confidence. She’s very happy,” Cindy says.

Building confidence is an important aspect of Breyer’s business model, but she’s also passionate about inspiring future female entrepreneurs. She offers a Shark Tank class where girls can build their own business and help others. “I really hope they can spread the confidence and the positivity they gain here because it’s really needed in the world right now,” Breyer says. She’s offering lessons in life to inspire, empower, and connect the next generation.

Kailey’s Queens offers a variety of monthly classes and virtual camps. Some of the events are free. For more information, go to www.kaileysqueens.com.