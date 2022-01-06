Lindsey Graham brings up Portland riots in Capitol attack tweets

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks about the United States-Mexico border during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a series of tweets reflecting on the anniversary of the Capitol Insurrection, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham drew comparisons between the attack on the Capitol and protests at the Portland federal courthouse.

The South Carolina Republican took to Twitter early Thursday to state, “Those who defiled the Capitol on January 6 are being prosecuted, as they should be. I have consistently condemned the attack and have urged that those involved be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Graham continued, “I hold the same views of those who attacked the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon and committed other acts of violence throughout our nation.”

In the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020 and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland has been a repeated target for direct action protests and declared riots.

It is unclear whether Graham was referring to a specific protest at the courthouse building or the history of demonstrations at and around the Justice Center. This includes the riot declared by authorities on July 22, 2020, at which Mayor Ted Wheeler addressed a crowd of over a thousand demonstrators and was tear-gassed by federal authorities.

In his post to social media, Graham went on to say, “Those responsible for Capitol security including our political leaders must also be held accountable. We still do not know who planted pipe bombs on Capitol Hill the night of Jan 5. We still do not know why our Capitol was not adequately defended before President Trump spoke.”

He went on to praise the officers who defended the Capitol attack, before criticizing the Biden administration’s Thursday address, calling their speeches, “brazen attempts to use January 6 to support radical election reform.”