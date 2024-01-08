United canceled 200 Max 9 flights by grounding all 79 of the aircraft in their fleet.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — United Airlines has found loose bolts on the door plugs of some of their Boeing 737 Max 9 jets since a midair blowout happened to the same type of aircraft occurred on an Alaska Airlines jet on Friday.

On Saturday, United announced on X (formerly Twitter) that they would be temporarily suspending service on the planes. The focus was on select aircraft at first, but the suspension was later expanded “to include all our 737 Max 9 aircraft.”

On Monday, a spokesperson from United confirmed to KOIN 6 News via email that they found “instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug – for example, bolts that needed additional tightening.”

In total, United canceled 200 Max 9 flights by grounding all 79 of the aircraft in their fleet.

“We expect significant cancellations on Tuesday as well,” the spokesperson said.

Not all flights that were slated to use the grounded planes had to be canceled.

“We have been able to operate some planned flights by switching to other aircraft types, avoiding about 30 cancellations each on Monday and Tuesday,” said the spokesperson.

The inspection of each of the Max 9 planes’ door plugs began Saturday. The process involves removing two rows of seats and the sidewall liner, steps which have already been completely on most of the grounded planes, United said.

They will next need to inspect and verify that the door and frame hardware have been properly installed. United could not provide an exact estimated time of completion for the inspection as of Monday afternoon. However, the company said it should learn more about the exact time each inspection will take as they progress.

United said each inspection will involve a team of five technicians working for several hours on each aircraft, with any discrepancies corrected being documented along the way before they’re returned to service.

On Monday, federal investigators released photos of the recovered door plug, which was found in a Portland resident’s backyard in a tree, that blew out of the AK Airlines Max 9 in mid-air. The accident caused the jet to make an emergency return landing at Portland International Airport Friday, bringing 171 passengers and six crew members to safety with no serious injuries reported.