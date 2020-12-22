MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to local Goodwill

Largest single, cash donation to Goodwill in 93-year history

Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Bezos

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, then-MacKenzie Bezos arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Goodwill Industries of the Columbia Willamette (GICW) has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, pledged last year to donate half of her fortune – and this year, $15 million of it is going to our local Goodwill.

GICW does not fundraise. The donation is the largest single, cash donation in its 93-year history.

In 2019, Scott signed The Giving Pledge, a campaign to get the ultra-wealthy to pledge at least half their fortune to charitable causes. It was created in 2010 by billionaire investor Warren Buffett and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates.

Her divorce from Bezos left her with a 4% stake currently worth more than $36 billion in the online shopping giant.

“I have a disproportionate amount of money to share,” she said in her Giving Pledge letter.

