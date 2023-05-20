Nampa police are still searching for Rodolfo Reyes, 36, who was last seen Saturday morning in Nampa (Nampa PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The missing child from Thursday’s Amber Alert was found safe, Nampa, Idaho police shared on Twitter, but the boy’s father is still missing.

The Amber Alert from Nampa went out Thursday afternoon searching for a 2-year-old boy who was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Rodolfo Reyes, 36.

On Saturday, Nampa police said the boy had been found, however, Reyes was still missing.

Reyes is described as being 5-feet-9 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and jeans and police said he is known to carry a pistol.

He was last seen at 9:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Florence Street in Nampa. Police said he was in a silver car, possibly the Gray 2008 Lexus IS with the license plate 2CTJ790.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact Nampa police at 208-465-2257.