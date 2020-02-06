Nat Geo: Experts question Colin O’Brady’s trek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — National Geographic on Sunday posted a scathing article criticizing athlete Colin O’Brady’s new book The Impossible First.

The article examined whether he embellished or exaggerated his accomplishment of being the first person to ski alone and unassisted across Antarctica. They talked with experts who claim he was on a graded and flagged route used by tourists for parts of it.

“Key details do not withstand scrutiny,” the article states.

O’Brady is a Portland native and visited the KOIN 6 studios on Thursday. We did not discuss the accusations made by National Geographic.

O’Brady responded to the accusations on Instagram Thursday, saying the article is “inaccurate” and that he plans to write the publisher to dispute it.